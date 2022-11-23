Almonty Industries (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.60

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.60 and traded as low as $0.50. Almonty Industries shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 16,400 shares trading hands.
Almonty Industries Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.60.
Almonty Industries Company Profile
lmonty Industries, Inc engages in mining, processing and shipment of tungsten concentrates. Its projects include Los Santos, Valtreixal, Almonty Korea Tungsten, Almonty Korea Moly, and Panasquiera. The company was founded on September 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
