Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Altisource Asset Management Stock Performance
Shares of AAMC stock opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. Altisource Asset Management has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $27.44.
About Altisource Asset Management
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altisource Asset Management (AAMC)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.