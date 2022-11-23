American Express (NYSE:AXP) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

Equities research analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target on the payment services company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AXP. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of American Express to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.58.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP opened at $154.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.85. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $115.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Activity

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 31.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 16.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 17.9% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,864 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth about $37,035,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada boosted its stake in American Express by 13.4% in the third quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 16,056 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

