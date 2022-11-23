American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Cut to Inline at Evercore ISI

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $33.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $34.00. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AMH. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.31.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $32.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 53.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.93. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $44.07.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $366,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,496.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $366,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,496.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 6,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $218,665.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,649.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,474 shares of company stock worth $782,428. 6.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adelante Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,189,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,027,000 after acquiring an additional 72,806 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,141,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 219,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,217,000 after acquiring an additional 35,088 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

