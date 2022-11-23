Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09. The company has a market cap of $113.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.60. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $1.62.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (AMPE)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.