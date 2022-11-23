Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Shares Up 1.5%

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Rating) shares rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.98 and last traded at $10.48. Approximately 258,742 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,456,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMPX. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Amprius Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPX. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $474,000.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries for use in the aerospace, defense, and electric vehicle applications. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

