Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.91

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.91 and traded as high as $10.70. Amtech Systems shares last traded at $10.53, with a volume of 51,420 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Amtech Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amtech Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Amtech Systems alerts:

Amtech Systems Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $146.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.91.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Amtech Systems news, Director Robert M. Averick acquired 3,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $37,253.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Amtech Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Amtech Systems by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 269,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 7,384 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amtech Systems by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 124,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 25,290 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amtech Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Amtech Systems by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.