Analysts Set Expectations for Sims Limited’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SMSMY)

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sims in a report released on Sunday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thackray now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.92 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Sims’ current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Sims from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Sims stock opened at $8.09 on Tuesday. Sims has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1551 per share. This represents a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from Sims’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

