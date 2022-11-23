Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) Downgraded by B. Riley

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $10.00. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 69.88% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.
Angel Oak Mortgage Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of Angel Oak Mortgage stock opened at $8.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average of $12.98. The stock has a market cap of $220.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.23, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.52. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.
Angel Oak Mortgage Company Profile
Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.
