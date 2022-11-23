Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) Downgraded by B. Riley

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $10.00. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 69.88% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of Angel Oak Mortgage stock opened at $8.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average of $12.98. The stock has a market cap of $220.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.23, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.52. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its position in Angel Oak Mortgage by 1.2% during the second quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 7,389,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,772,000 after purchasing an additional 85,431 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Angel Oak Mortgage by 25.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 882,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,576,000 after purchasing an additional 177,490 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Angel Oak Mortgage by 79.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 855,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,031,000 after purchasing an additional 377,299 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in Angel Oak Mortgage by 3.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 582,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,294,000 after purchasing an additional 21,150 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Angel Oak Mortgage by 59.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,804,000 after purchasing an additional 211,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

