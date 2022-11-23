Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $7,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APLE. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple Hospitality REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $16.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.16. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.79 and a 1 year high of $18.69.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 139.13%.

Insider Transactions at Apple Hospitality REIT

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.29 per share, with a total value of $81,450.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 498,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,113,934.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.