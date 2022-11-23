Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays raised Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $16.19 on Wednesday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.84. The company has a market capitalization of $428.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 56.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,217,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,756,000 after buying an additional 1,161,883 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 114.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 913,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,376,000 after buying an additional 488,123 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 3,039.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 339,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after buying an additional 328,574 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $3,220,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 12.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,336,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,812,000 after buying an additional 143,162 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

