Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC) Trading Up 3.1%

Arizona Metals Corp. (CVE:AMC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$4.05 and last traded at C$3.99. 56,916 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 186,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMC shares. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.50 price objective on Arizona Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Scotiabank set a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Arizona Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Arizona Metals from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Arizona Metals in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Arizona Metals alerts:

Arizona Metals Stock Up 3.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$446.17 million and a P/E ratio of -16.49.

Arizona Metals Company Profile

Arizona Metals ( CVE:AMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Arizona Metals Corp. will post -0.2282707 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arizona Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arizona Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.