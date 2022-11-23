Ascend Wellness (OTCMKTS:AWWH) Shares Down 5.2%

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWWH – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.02. Approximately 38,720 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 222% from the average daily volume of 12,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

Ascend Wellness Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.34.

Ascend Wellness Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. The company's cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of May 26, 2021, it operated 17 retail locations.

