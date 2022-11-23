Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Given New $117.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $94.00 to $117.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.83% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Atkore from $151.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atkore presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.50.
Atkore Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $121.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.77. Atkore has a 52-week low of $70.50 and a 52-week high of $123.53.
About Atkore
Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.
