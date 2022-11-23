Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Price Target Raised to $136.00

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.79% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ATKR. StockNews.com began coverage on Atkore in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Atkore from $94.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Atkore in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.50.
Atkore Stock Performance
NYSE:ATKR opened at $121.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.22. Atkore has a fifty-two week low of $70.50 and a fifty-two week high of $123.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.44.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atkore
About Atkore
Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atkore (ATKR)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.