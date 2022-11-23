Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Price Target Raised to $136.00

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ATKR. StockNews.com began coverage on Atkore in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Atkore from $94.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Atkore in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.50.

Get Atkore alerts:

Atkore Stock Performance

NYSE:ATKR opened at $121.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.22. Atkore has a fifty-two week low of $70.50 and a fifty-two week high of $123.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atkore

About Atkore

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Atkore by 3,577.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Atkore by 684.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Atkore by 85.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Atkore by 169.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.