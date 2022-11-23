Atlantic Lithium (LON:ALL) Shares Up 2.1%

Atlantic Lithium Limited (LON:ALL – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 48.85 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 47.90 ($0.57). 1,293,220 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 2,263,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.90 ($0.55).

Atlantic Lithium Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £290.15 million and a P/E ratio of -25.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 40.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 39.61.

About Atlantic Lithium

Atlantic Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is the Ewoyaa lithium project located in Ghana. It also holds interest in a lithium property covering an area of 774 square kilometers in Côte d'Ivoire.

