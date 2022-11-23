ATOME Energy (LON:ATOM) Trading Up 0.3%

ATOME Energy PLC (LON:ATOM – Get Rating) was up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 115 ($1.36) and last traded at GBX 110 ($1.30). Approximately 127,950 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 138% from the average daily volume of 53,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109.68 ($1.30).

ATOME Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £35.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 11.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 91.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 99.74.

ATOME Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ATOME Energy PLC engages in producing, marketing, and distributing green hydrogen and ammonia. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATOME Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATOME Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.