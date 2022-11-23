AUTO1 Group (LON:0A9L) Stock Price Down 3.1%

AUTO1 Group SE (LON:0A9L – Get Rating) fell 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.78 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.87 ($0.09). 80,219 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 201,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.12 ($0.10).

AUTO1 Group Trading Down 3.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 9.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.95.

About AUTO1 Group

AUTO1 Group SE operates an online marketplace for used vehicle sales to dealers and individual customers in Europe. It operates AUTO1.com for the sale of used cars to commercial car dealers; Autohero.com for sale of used cars to private customers; and wirkaufendeinauto.de, an online platform to sell their used cars to the company.

