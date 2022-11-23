Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $7.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 293.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AVAH. Stephens lowered their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $2.25 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Aveanna Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Aveanna Healthcare to $1.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

Aveanna Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVAH opened at $0.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $141.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. Aveanna Healthcare has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $7.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare ( NASDAQ:AVAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $443.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.84 million. Aveanna Healthcare had a negative net margin of 31.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter worth $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the first quarter worth $176,000. Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth $357,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 27.0% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 199,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 42,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilantic Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 22.0% during the first quarter. Trilantic Capital Management L.P. now owns 664,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

