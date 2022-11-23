Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $7.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 293.80% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AVAH. Stephens lowered their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $2.25 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Aveanna Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Aveanna Healthcare to $1.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.
Aveanna Healthcare Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AVAH opened at $0.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $141.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. Aveanna Healthcare has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $7.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.05.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aveanna Healthcare
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter worth $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the first quarter worth $176,000. Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth $357,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 27.0% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 199,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 42,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilantic Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 22.0% during the first quarter. Trilantic Capital Management L.P. now owns 664,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.
Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aveanna Healthcare (AVAH)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.