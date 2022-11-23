Aveda Transportation and Energy Services (CVE:AVE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.04

Shares of Aveda Transportation and Energy Services Inc. (CVE:AVE – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.04 and traded as high as C$1.06. Aveda Transportation and Energy Services shares last traded at C$1.04, with a volume of 45,086 shares trading hands.
Aveda Transportation and Energy Services Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.04.
About Aveda Transportation and Energy Services
Aveda Transportation and Energy Services Inc provides specialized transportation services and equipment required for the exploration, development, and production of petroleum resources in Western Canada and the United States. Its services include rig moving, heavy hauling, and hot shot, as well as oilfield services.
