Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Avinger Price Performance

Shares of Avinger stock opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.53. Avinger has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avinger

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Avinger in the 3rd quarter worth $768,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Avinger in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Avinger in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

