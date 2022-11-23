Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.
Avnet Stock Performance
AVT stock opened at $44.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.42. Avnet has a 1 year low of $35.45 and a 1 year high of $50.19.
About Avnet
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avnet (AVT)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.