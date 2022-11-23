Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Avnet (NYSE:AVT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Avnet Price Performance

Shares of AVT stock opened at $44.85 on Monday. Avnet has a twelve month low of $35.45 and a twelve month high of $50.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

