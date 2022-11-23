AXA (EPA:CS) PT Set at €32.50 by Barclays

Barclays set a €32.50 ($33.16) price objective on AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($32.65) price target on AXA in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €32.90 ($33.57) target price on AXA in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($32.65) target price on AXA in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($31.63) target price on AXA in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($29.59) target price on AXA in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

AXA Price Performance

CS stock opened at €27.17 ($27.72) on Tuesday. AXA has a 12-month low of €22.13 ($22.58) and a 12-month high of €27.69 ($28.26). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €24.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is €23.55.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

