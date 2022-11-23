B. Riley Cuts Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Price Target to $47.00

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at B. Riley from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.15% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Saul Centers’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Saul Centers from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

Saul Centers Stock Performance

BFS stock opened at $43.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.63. Saul Centers has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $56.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saul Centers

Saul Centers Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFS. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Saul Centers by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Saul Centers by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Saul Centers by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Saul Centers by 968.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Saul Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. 46.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.