Baader Bank Analysts Give CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) a €60.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($61.22) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EVD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($81.63) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($76.53) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, November 7th.

ETR EVD opened at €56.90 ($58.06) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion and a PE ratio of 40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is €48.65 and its 200 day moving average is €53.15. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €40.32 ($41.14) and a fifty-two week high of €70.20 ($71.63).

About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, the Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

