Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group (LON:BAB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 425 ($5.03) target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Babcock International Group from GBX 358 ($4.23) to GBX 325 ($3.84) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Babcock International Group from GBX 510 ($6.03) to GBX 475 ($5.62) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Babcock International Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 392.80 ($4.64).

Babcock International Group Stock Down 3.0 %

BAB opened at GBX 300 ($3.55) on Tuesday. Babcock International Group has a 12 month low of GBX 262.20 ($3.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 371.40 ($4.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of £1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 966.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 288.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 314.72.

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

