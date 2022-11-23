Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 3,429 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,581 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APPS. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 226.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,605,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,347 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,426,749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $456,794,000 after purchasing an additional 453,301 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 649,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,467,000 after purchasing an additional 384,189 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 14,559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 372,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,254,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,970,000 after purchasing an additional 368,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $70.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.14 and a 200 day moving average of $18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

APPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

