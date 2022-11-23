Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 2,414 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Neogen were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Neogen by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,697,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,742,000 after purchasing an additional 47,806 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Neogen by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,455,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,342,000 after acquiring an additional 580,088 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Neogen by 345.0% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,068,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153,848 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Neogen by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,586,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,594,000 after purchasing an additional 90,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Neogen by 7.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,830,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,304,000 after purchasing an additional 184,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NEOG opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.79. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $47.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 46.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NEOG shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Neogen from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Neogen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair raised Neogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other Neogen news, CFO Steven J. Quinlan acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.63 per share, with a total value of $58,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 32,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,556.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Neogen news, CFO Steven J. Quinlan purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.63 per share, with a total value of $58,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,556.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William T. Boehm purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $27,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,598.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $502,220. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

