Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XAR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 237.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 27,441 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 82.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,356,000 after purchasing an additional 19,160 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 42,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

XAR stock opened at $109.92 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $91.37 and a 1-year high of $127.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.59 and its 200-day moving average is $103.93.

