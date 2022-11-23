Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 666,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,491,000 after purchasing an additional 266,353 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 19,665 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,880 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 71,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 27,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XPO shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on XPO Logistics from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen reduced their target price on XPO Logistics from $87.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.91.

XPO Logistics Stock Performance

XPO stock opened at $37.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.04. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.54 and a 12-month high of $81.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.42.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

