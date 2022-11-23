Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 500 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NYT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in New York Times by 135.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in New York Times by 1,737.6% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 25,578 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in New York Times by 138.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,001 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in New York Times by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 395,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,111,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in New York Times in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on NYT. StockNews.com began coverage on New York Times in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on New York Times from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.93.

New York Times Trading Up 1.5 %

New York Times Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYT opened at $35.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.23. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $27.58 and a 1 year high of $48.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

Insider Transactions at New York Times

In other news, Director David S. Perpich sold 6,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $231,329.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,451.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About New York Times

(Get Rating)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

