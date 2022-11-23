Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 694 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Black Hills during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Black Hills by 334.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Black Hills during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Black Hills by 120.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Black Hills by 20.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $69.56 on Wednesday. Black Hills Co. has a 1 year low of $59.08 and a 1 year high of $80.95. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.35 and its 200 day moving average is $72.09.

Black Hills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 62.66%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Black Hills from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Siebert Williams Shank lifted their price objective on Black Hills to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Black Hills in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

