Bank of America Increases Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $30.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.17.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

NASDAQ URBN opened at $27.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.66. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $17.81 and a 1-year high of $34.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,960 shares in the company, valued at $649,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $102,456.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 323.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 148.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 663.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

(Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.