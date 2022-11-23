Bank of America Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Bank of America in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

NYSE ARI opened at $11.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 22.02, a current ratio of 22.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.54.

In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein purchased 15,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $167,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 452,676 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,917.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 721.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

