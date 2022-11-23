Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,695 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,015 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 2.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 365.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 110.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter worth about $2,434,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 5.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares during the period. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Hawaii Price Performance

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $81.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1 year low of $70.15 and a 1 year high of $92.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.14). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 18.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BOH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Insider Activity at Bank of Hawaii

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $436,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,681 shares in the company, valued at $18,530,903.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating).

