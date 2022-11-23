Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.62

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.62 and traded as high as $6.39. Bankinter shares last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 1,775 shares.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bankinter from €5.10 ($5.20) to €5.50 ($5.61) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.
Bankinter Trading Up 3.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.62.
About Bankinter
Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.
