BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in BankUnited by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,684,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,898,000 after acquiring an additional 252,653 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in BankUnited by 4.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,887,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,895,000 after acquiring an additional 177,718 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in BankUnited by 11.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,951,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,742,000 after acquiring an additional 297,652 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in BankUnited by 22.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,318,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,895,000 after acquiring an additional 240,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in BankUnited by 5.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,787,000 after acquiring an additional 69,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BankUnited

In related news, Director A. Gail Prudenti sold 4,500 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $167,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,502.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BankUnited Price Performance

NYSE BKU opened at $36.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.29. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.21. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.54 and a 1 year high of $46.75.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. BankUnited had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 12.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 24.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on BKU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

BankUnited Profile

(Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

