BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Stock Holdings Lowered by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 504,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,365 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $17,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 347.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the first quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $36.44 on Wednesday. BankUnited, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.54 and a twelve month high of $46.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.29.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. BankUnited had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 12.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 24.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BankUnited

In other BankUnited news, Director A. Gail Prudenti sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $167,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,502.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BankUnited in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BankUnited has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

BankUnited Profile

(Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.