Barclays Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €34.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €34.00 ($34.69) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($24.49) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($32.65) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. set a €58.00 ($59.18) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.00 ($29.59) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €51.80 ($52.86) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

ETR:FME opened at €28.92 ($29.51) on Tuesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €25.95 ($26.48) and a 12 month high of €63.60 ($64.90). The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is €29.07 and its 200-day moving average is €39.60.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

