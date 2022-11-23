Barclays Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €149.50 Price Target

Barclays set a €149.50 ($152.55) price objective on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HNR1 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €195.00 ($198.98) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($197.96) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($193.88) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($193.88) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €161.00 ($164.29) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Hannover Rück Stock Performance

Shares of HNR1 stock opened at €178.60 ($182.24) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €161.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €149.09. Hannover Rück has a 12 month low of €94.75 ($96.68) and a 12 month high of €116.37 ($118.74).

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

