Barclays Lowers Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Price Target to $120.00

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 60.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LGND. StockNews.com raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Roth Capital cut their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

LGND stock opened at $74.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -60.38, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.04. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $57.77 and a 1-year high of $166.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.55.

In related news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,046,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total value of $128,285.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,857 shares in the company, valued at $669,943.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John L. Higgins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,046,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,485. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,793,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,432,000 after acquiring an additional 19,440 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 793,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,347,000 after acquiring an additional 9,697 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 459,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,552,000 after acquiring an additional 10,952 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 453,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,468,000 after acquiring an additional 35,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 449,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

