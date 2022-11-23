Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,400 ($28.38) target price on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($34.29) price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,235.20 ($26.43).
Endeavour Mining Price Performance
EDV stock opened at GBX 1,701 ($20.11) on Tuesday. Endeavour Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 1,435 ($16.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,176 ($25.73). The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.13. The firm has a market cap of £4.20 billion and a PE ratio of 7,087.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,596.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,692.22.
Insider Buying and Selling at Endeavour Mining
Endeavour Mining Company Profile
Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; Lafigué and Kalana development projects in Côte d'Ivoire and Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, Senegal, and Guinea.
Featured Stories
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.