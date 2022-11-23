Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Keywords Studios (LON:KWS)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 3,200 ($37.84) price objective on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,450 ($40.79) price objective on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Monday.
Keywords Studios Trading Up 0.1 %
LON:KWS opened at GBX 2,768 ($32.73) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78. Keywords Studios has a 1-year low of GBX 1,950 ($23.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,000 ($35.47). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,423.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,402.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,366.95.
Keywords Studios Cuts Dividend
Insider Transactions at Keywords Studios
In other news, insider Jon Hauck sold 31,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,420 ($28.62), for a total transaction of £758,573.20 ($896,976.71).
About Keywords Studios
Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.
Read More
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.