Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Keywords Studios (LON:KWS)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 3,200 ($37.84) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,450 ($40.79) price objective on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Monday.

Get Keywords Studios alerts:

Keywords Studios Trading Up 0.1 %

LON:KWS opened at GBX 2,768 ($32.73) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78. Keywords Studios has a 1-year low of GBX 1,950 ($23.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,000 ($35.47). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,423.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,402.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,366.95.

Keywords Studios Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Keywords Studios

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.77 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Keywords Studios’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.93%.

In other news, insider Jon Hauck sold 31,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,420 ($28.62), for a total transaction of £758,573.20 ($896,976.71).

About Keywords Studios

(Get Rating)

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.