Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 220 ($2.60) target price on the stock.

VMUK has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.72) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.36) to GBX 165 ($1.95) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.36) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Virgin Money UK to a hold rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.01) price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 210 ($2.48).

Shares of LON:VMUK opened at GBX 162.85 ($1.93) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 137.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 141.30. Virgin Money UK has a 12-month low of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 218.70 ($2.59). The firm has a market cap of £2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 373.07.

About Virgin Money UK

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Virgin Money UK’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a yield of 4.62%. Virgin Money UK’s payout ratio is 2.27%.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

