Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.41

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.41 and traded as low as C$0.32. Baylin Technologies shares last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 28,513 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Baylin Technologies from C$1.10 to C$0.85 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Baylin Technologies alerts:

Baylin Technologies Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.08 million and a PE ratio of -0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,925.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Baylin Technologies Company Profile

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. It offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antennas for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems (DAS), small cell system antennas, and base station antennas (BSA) for original equipment manufacturer, DAS, BSA, and small cell markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baylin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baylin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.