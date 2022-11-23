Beazley (LON:BEZ) PT Raised to GBX 840

Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 835 ($9.87) to GBX 840 ($9.93) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BEZ. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 720 ($8.51) price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 624 ($7.38) to GBX 711 ($8.41) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 787 ($9.31) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Beazley has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 726.33 ($8.59).

LON BEZ opened at GBX 658 ($7.78) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 610.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 550.61. Beazley has a 12-month low of GBX 365.31 ($4.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 669.50 ($7.92). The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.83. The firm has a market cap of £4.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,616.00.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

