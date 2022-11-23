Benchmark Trims Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Target Price to $102.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Benchmark from $118.00 to $102.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ZM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.48.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $77.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.58 and its 200-day moving average is $93.66. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of -0.29. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $70.43 and a 52-week high of $235.97.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.80%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $169,954.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,061.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

