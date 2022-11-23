Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.83.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BHIL shares. UBS Group started coverage on Benson Hill in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Benson Hill in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.
Benson Hill Price Performance
Shares of BHIL opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Benson Hill has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $629.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.10.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHIL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Benson Hill by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Benson Hill by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.95% of the company’s stock.
About Benson Hill
Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Benson Hill (BHIL)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
Receive News & Ratings for Benson Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benson Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.