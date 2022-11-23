Berenberg Bank Analysts Give TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) a €11.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($11.22) price target on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

TEG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €11.00 ($11.22) target price on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €12.50 ($12.76) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Baader Bank set a €7.00 ($7.14) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.50 ($9.69) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €14.20 ($14.49) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Monday.

TAG Immobilien Price Performance

ETR:TEG opened at €5.91 ($6.03) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.06. TAG Immobilien has a 12 month low of €5.64 ($5.75) and a 12 month high of €27.06 ($27.61). The business’s 50-day moving average is €7.19 and its 200 day moving average is €10.44.

TAG Immobilien Company Profile

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

